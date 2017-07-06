Weekend Wardrobes: Mesmerising Stripes Dmitri Ruwan July 6th 2017 2.5 min read

Whether you’re flipping through vintage fashion books or Googling retro-trends to try for the weekend, one style that sits on par with the little black dress is stripes. Technically categorised as a pattern and appearing in a wide variety of versions (the most common of which are comparable to piano keys), the standard print appears across a range of essential looks from cigarette pants to structured blazers and evening frocks. Today, we look to the freshest ways to wear the trend for July.

The Trouser Most would argue that horizontal stripes tend to widen the form however this boils down to the selection of the right garment. Look to trousers with a looser fit, crafted in slightly heavier silk satins or silk cottons and bearing stripes in dark navy or black; keep it simple. Any other colour won’t exude the classic elegance you want to attain with this pattern.

Choice Accessories Woven accessories in bold contrasting colours can often bear a striking resemblance to millions of clustered stripes. Look to graphic colour tones such as crimson or emerald interwoven into sturdy, efficient bag styles. If you’re opting for a no-bag look, pair your striped blouson with statement earrings in a block colour tone.