Weekend Wardrobes: The Luxe Sneaker

Put your best foot forward with practical shoes that are as comfy as they are stylish. We breakdown the athletic footwear trend and show you what styles work best.

It's safe to say that athleisure isn’t going away anytime soon. Thanks to designers such as Balenciaga and Prada, our obsession with sneakers continues to blossom. However, this season, design aesthetics are changing. From last season’s opulently embellished styles such as Dior’s canvas embroidered sneakers to chunkier, more masculine varieties like Prada’s Cloudburst trainers, we take a no fills approach to dressing.