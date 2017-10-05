Weekend Wardrobes: The Luxe Sneaker
October 5th 2017
Put your best foot forward with practical shoes that are as comfy as they are stylish. We breakdown the athletic footwear trend and show you what styles work best.
It's safe to say that athleisure isn’t going away anytime soon. Thanks to designers such as Balenciaga and Prada, our obsession with sneakers continues to blossom. However, this season, design aesthetics are changing. From last season’s opulently embellished styles such as Dior’s canvas embroidered sneakers to chunkier, more masculine varieties like Prada’s Cloudburst trainers, we take a no fills approach to dressing.
Create a beautifully curated hybrid between glamour and functionality by pairing an elegant evening dress with the coolness of active footwear. This stark contrast adds an urban edge to your overall look and is a welcomed change to the classic heel. Look to styles that are bold in design with futuristic tendencies found through shape.