Weekend Wardrobes: London Calling January 12th 2017 2.5 min read

As London Collection: Men (LCM) comes to a close and we eagerly prepare for Milan, it’s important to take a few notes from the boys, at least when it comes to trends we’ve grown fond of. From interlocked layers of prints and jacquard to velvet accessories and washes of pastel pink, let the men’s shows inspire your look for this weekend, keeping you supremely on trend.











1. Craig Green | 2. MAN | 3. Qasimi

Pastel Pink Trench coats in pastel shades continue into SS17 and have been further cemented by menswear designers that have incorporated this colour tone into various AW17 men’s shows. Pair the shade on ruffled day dresses by layering atop crisp white shirts or incorporate it into your look via a simple satin jacket. This tone also marks a wider movement in fashion, which signals a more earthy, raw and natural colour palette.

Printed Craig Green’s mash up of jacquard swaths and prints inspires us for days. However, the art of combining the two needs to be approached with an overall understanding of colour. Opt for three or four primary colours or pastel tones that are delicately woven into a suede coat. Accent using a silk Alberta Ferreti scarf in cerulean or a lavender suede trench and pair with an emerald Alexander McQueen belt. Carefully combined prints work well from day to night with pant-suits or, alternatively, cocktail dresses.