Weekend Wardrobes: Icy Blue December 8th 2016 2.5 min read

This week on weekend wardrobes we’re looking to the powerful aura of all things icy blue. First making an appearance on the a/w17 haute couture runways, the power of this regal shade is neither overbearing nor subdued instead finely balancing the line between drama and simplicity. Today we look to our favourite looks from the runways to inspire for the weekend’s social activities.

Demure Embroidery There is an art in selecting the right type of evening dress. The meticulously technique of embroidery can both detract and add to the power of your ensemble. When looking for embellishment stray away from overly sparkly options and instead opt for demure beading with subtle shine. These exude an air of supreme elegance with just the right amount of sparkle.

Georges Hobeika Haute Couture a/w17

Power Walker The options for eveningwear shouldn’t be limited to a crystallised gown. Look for powerful clothing that is a reflection of your inner warrior. Versace’s sculpted top and silk trouser combo is a perfect example of this – powerful but not overpowering. Perfect for black tie occasions and evening soirees.

Versace Haute Couture a/w17

Standout Wearing a dress of a certain length can be tricky. Look for expertly constructed bodices and layers to craft your body into a vision of opulence. These details can be beaded tassles, flat-pressed marabou feathers or layers of jacquard. Whether it’s a ruffle or a detail simply look for tone on tone of icy blue.