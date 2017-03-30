Weekend Wardrobes: How to ‘Sleeve’
Dmitri Ruwan
March 30th 2017
While we primarily focus on the overall change in fashion’s silhouette as opposed to a single element on an ensemble, sleeves are to this season what raised hemlines were to women in the Twenties; pivotal. In fact many of the runway shows showcased a resurgence of styles such as the bell, bishop and kimono styles but what was most interesting is the modesty in the pieces they were so firmly secured to. This weekend we look to wearing bold sleeves without compromising on elegance.
Lanterns and Daywear
Definitely not your run of the mill lantern sleeve but a variation of it nevertheless. Here the sculptural style is applied into an oversized shirt, which perfectly complements flared silk trousers. The perfect look for breakfast with friends and a spot of shopping at the organic market. Make sure you keep the lower half of your ensemble grounded with a contrastingly slimmer silhouette to flatter the figure.
Feminine Details
New age textile manipulations add a vivacious flare to the simplest of volumes. Look to lightweight overcoats with flared kimono sleeves to throw over a cashmere top. When paired with well-fitted trousers and stilettos this can take you from day to night. Ensure you stay away from jubilant accessories to avoid succumbing to OTT (over the top) syndrome.
Puffed Decadence
The finishing touch to your evening attire should be opulent volume. This decadence comes not only from the puffed sleeve but also from its textile and the adornments surrounding it. Look to trellis styled silk mesh complemented by gossamer tulle that elegantly mimics the fall of a circle skirt. Always make sure the puffed sleeve your opting for isn’t cumbersome, it should accentuate the smaller portion of your arm and create a visually captivating story.