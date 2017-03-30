Weekend Wardrobes: How to ‘Sleeve’ Dmitri Ruwan March 30th 2017 2.5 min read

While we primarily focus on the overall change in fashion’s silhouette as opposed to a single element on an ensemble, sleeves are to this season what raised hemlines were to women in the Twenties; pivotal. In fact many of the runway shows showcased a resurgence of styles such as the bell, bishop and kimono styles but what was most interesting is the modesty in the pieces they were so firmly secured to. This weekend we look to wearing bold sleeves without compromising on elegance.

Lanterns and Daywear Definitely not your run of the mill lantern sleeve but a variation of it nevertheless. Here the sculptural style is applied into an oversized shirt, which perfectly complements flared silk trousers. The perfect look for breakfast with friends and a spot of shopping at the organic market. Make sure you keep the lower half of your ensemble grounded with a contrastingly slimmer silhouette to flatter the figure.

Feminine Details New age textile manipulations add a vivacious flare to the simplest of volumes. Look to lightweight overcoats with flared kimono sleeves to throw over a cashmere top. When paired with well-fitted trousers and stilettos this can take you from day to night. Ensure you stay away from jubilant accessories to avoid succumbing to OTT (over the top) syndrome.