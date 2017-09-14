Weekend Wardrobes: Full Suit

Commonly considered a wardrobe staple, the suit has remained a go-to addition for most, but even a classic needs an update every now and again. Here, we show you the best ways to don the suit outside of the office setting in time for the weekend.

Could it be a sign of the times? In a world of political unrest, designers lead the charge for female empowerment, vocalising their support through strong design. However, this season’s power-suit may come as a surprise – slouchy silhouettes and relaxed fits head the trend, promoting the ultimate cool-girl aesthetic.

Soft hues such as powdered pink and dusty blue carry the look, adding fresh appeal not often associated with the cooler months. Worn head-to-toe in one solid hue or colour blocked in contrasting shades, no matter the style,this trend isn’t one for the faint-hearted.