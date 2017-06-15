Weekend Wardrobes: Fashion Flare
June 15th 2017
If the Seventies taught us anything it’s that flared trousers are a must-have. Thankfully designers clearly had the same realisation as both summer and pre-fall collections were abundant in the flared styles. Yet as with most wardrobe must-haves there’s a fine art to wearing the style to best amplify a powerful structure. Today, on Weekend Wardrobes, we explore the versatility of the flared trouser.
Go Big.
Combine volume and structure with trousers that are cut both flared and wide-legged from the lower hip. Appearing in summer friendly textiles such as washed denim, light linen and silk cotton, these trousers can be paired with a cotton t-shirt or strappy tops by day and a voluminous Lanvin one-shoulder top by evening. The wider-leg paired with the flare creates a slimmer waist and, depending on the textile can be worn by both day and night.
Accessorise With Colour.
Look to rainbow hues and kaleidoscopic leather trims to get the most of your accessories while ensuring they stay sleek and compact. The only thing that should be voluminous on your frame are your trousers; smaller accessories will add the ensemble without detracting from it.
All Business.
A workingwoman’s job is never over. Stay alert in a suit cut close to the body and angling outward slightly above the ankle. The little flare provides just the right touch of whimsy without dragging down your weekend vibe. Suits continue to remain a strong option for eveningwear and a well-tailored couture suit such as one by Armani Prive, will ensure your elegance stays unparalleled 24/7.