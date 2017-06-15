Weekend Wardrobes: Fashion Flare June 15th 2017 2.5 min read

If the Seventies taught us anything it’s that flared trousers are a must-have. Thankfully designers clearly had the same realisation as both summer and pre-fall collections were abundant in the flared styles. Yet as with most wardrobe must-haves there’s a fine art to wearing the style to best amplify a powerful structure. Today, on Weekend Wardrobes, we explore the versatility of the flared trouser.

Go Big. Combine volume and structure with trousers that are cut both flared and wide-legged from the lower hip. Appearing in summer friendly textiles such as washed denim, light linen and silk cotton, these trousers can be paired with a cotton t-shirt or strappy tops by day and a voluminous Lanvin one-shoulder top by evening. The wider-leg paired with the flare creates a slimmer waist and, depending on the textile can be worn by both day and night.

Accessorise With Colour. Look to rainbow hues and kaleidoscopic leather trims to get the most of your accessories while ensuring they stay sleek and compact. The only thing that should be voluminous on your frame are your trousers; smaller accessories will add the ensemble without detracting from it.