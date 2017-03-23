Weekend Wardrobes: Elegant Sliders Dmitri Ruwan March 23rd 2017 2.5 min read

Sliders are most commonly recognised on the feet of the skateboard community but more importantly they have an ease of wear due to their simple design and texture. This proved to be a winning formula for success that was adapted by luxury brands, as designers chose to embed the effortlessness of the sporty footwear into more luxurious variations. Here we look to the best ways to wear the trend for the weekend.

Cropped Trousers Make sure you opt for a finely tailored pair of trousers to pair with your slider. Whether they are skinny or flared they should graze the top of your ankle. Anywhere below that will instantly make you appear shorter unless you’re blessed with supermodel legs. Christian Dior’s leather racer striped trouser keeps it simple and classy while the metallic glint on footwear gives it a touch of elegance.

Contrasts Pair contrasting elements such as the softness of a seersucker sheath dress with the strict tailoring of a Balmain military jacket. These two create a dialogue of effortlessness that works seamlessly from evening to night. When selecting the sliders to accompany your ensemble look for simple design details with a block coloured base and monochromatic straps. The sportier versions blaring slogans should most certainly be left at home.