Weekend Wardrobes: Off-Duty Chic March 16th 2017 2.5 min read

The off-duty look is one that conveys a sense of nonchalance similar to the aesthetic of Parisian style; simple and chic. The style, which was prominently noticed on the bodies of runway models gliding down pathways towards their next show at fashion week, has become a go-to look for those of us who aren’t quite ready to part ways with our no-fuss approach to dressing even if it is the weekend. Here we look to the best ways to wear the trend.

T-shirts, T-shirts While Maria Grazia Chiuri’s famous ‘We Should All be Feminists’ T-shirt is fast becoming the 'It' item, a variety of equally captivating and empowering shirts are available for early morning activities. Whether you’re meeting a long lost friend for breakfast at that new café or simply enjoying a spot of window-shopping, look to powerful statements across silk cotton shirts and tuck delicately into high waisted jean trousers. Pair with Celine flats or Prada sandals to complete the look.

Oldies Are Goodies The best way to make your mark in a time of fast fashion and consistently changing trends while embodying the effortlessness of the off-duty look is to carry your favourite bag. Classics are always a safe bet, no matter what you're wearing, such as Chloe’s Faye satchel in nude suede, which complements any ensemble. Alternatively, a highly coveted Hermès Birkin will instantly elevate your outfit from sophisticated-casual to a must-have iconic.