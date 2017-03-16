Menu Menu

Weekend Wardrobes: Off-Duty Chic

March 16th 2017

The off-duty look is one that conveys a sense of nonchalance similar to the aesthetic of Parisian style; simple and chic. The style, which was prominently noticed on the bodies of runway models gliding down pathways towards their next show at fashion week, has become a go-to look for those of us who aren’t quite ready to part ways with our no-fuss approach to dressing even if it is the weekend. Here we look to the best ways to wear the trend.

T-shirts, T-shirts

While Maria Grazia Chiuri’s famous ‘We Should All be Feminists’ T-shirt is fast becoming the 'It' item, a variety of equally captivating and empowering shirts are available for early morning activities. Whether you’re meeting a long lost friend for breakfast at that new café or simply enjoying a spot of window-shopping, look to powerful statements across silk cotton shirts and tuck delicately into high waisted jean trousers. Pair with Celine flats or Prada sandals to complete the look.

Oldies Are Goodies

The best way to make your mark in a time of fast fashion and consistently changing trends while embodying the effortlessness of the off-duty look is to carry your favourite bag. Classics are always a safe bet, no matter what you're wearing, such as Chloe’s Faye satchel in nude suede, which complements any ensemble. Alternatively, a highly coveted Hermès Birkin will instantly elevate your outfit from sophisticated-casual to a must-have iconic.

Evening Alternatives

While some of us may feel self-conscious at the thought of attending evening excursions in something less formal, the off-duty look can be perfected for such an occasion - it's all about the right selection of items. Pair slim ankle-grazing trousers in black silk with statement heels and a piece of high jewellery. A more-than-appropriate look can be achieved with a carefully chosen easy-to-wear tops, jean trousers and leather jacket. The emphasis here should be on pieces that neither detract nor overpower you. 

