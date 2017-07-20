Weekend Wardrobes: Dreaming of Denim
Sophie Pasztor
July 20th 2017
Adaptable, versatile and classic are just some of the words used to describe trusted wardrobe stable, denim. Pioneered by designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Calvin Klein and Vivienne Westwood in the Seventies and Eighties and a mainstay in fashion ever since, we take a look at the best ways to sport the fabric this weekend.
Mixed Mastery
This season’s taste making styles are all about the customisation. Opt for mixed mediums that combine patchwork appliqués and embroidered detail and enlist accompanying pieces in clean, subdued palettes to harmonise the overall image.
A Sliver of Silver
Jeans are the perfect foundation to any look and with some simple layering they can easily transition from day to night. Metallics work to elevate more casual styles offering a touch of refinement, but remember to keep your palette neutral and your silhouettes sharp.
The Accessories
Denim needn’t be donned only in its most classic context. Branching out to include a wider scope of accessories such as shoes, belts and bags is also incredibly chic. While denim is a fabric that wears well with almost any material, we are particularly partial to seeing it paired alongside cotton, leather and cashmere. Slip into an oversized shirt dress and layer a denim corset belt over the top to accent your figure and complete the look with a cool pair of trainers.