Weekend Wardrobes: Dreaming of Denim Sophie Pasztor July 20th 2017 2.5 min read

Adaptable, versatile and classic are just some of the words used to describe trusted wardrobe stable, denim. Pioneered by designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Calvin Klein and Vivienne Westwood in the Seventies and Eighties and a mainstay in fashion ever since, we take a look at the best ways to sport the fabric this weekend.

Mixed Mastery This season’s taste making styles are all about the customisation. Opt for mixed mediums that combine patchwork appliqués and embroidered detail and enlist accompanying pieces in clean, subdued palettes to harmonise the overall image.

A Sliver of Silver Jeans are the perfect foundation to any look and with some simple layering they can easily transition from day to night. Metallics work to elevate more casual styles offering a touch of refinement, but remember to keep your palette neutral and your silhouettes sharp.