Weekend Wardrobes: Cool Couture February 9th 2017

The word couture brings to mind all things extravagant and volumised. But in the event this particular weekend isn’t the best moment to pull out your bejewelled Elie Saab top, here’s three ways to exude couture elegance while keeping it slightly simpler.

Tiers and Box Bags Opt for tiered and block coloured separates that create a pop-art contrast with accessories. Lantern sleeve tops echo the work of John Galliano’s Haute Couture at Christian Dior circa 2009, while tiered skirts are a vision of Valentino’s eternal romanticism. Ensure you keep all other adornments simple and pair the look with muted slip-on style shoes courtesy of brands like The Row.

Artful Construction The art of couture padding involves know-how that isn’t easily attained. Nevertheless brands such as Chanel and Christian Dior are amongst the top tier designers who possess the artisanal army capable of achieving this. An otherwise ordinary grey suit is given new life with delicate hip padding to create a contemporary peplum effect, while an asymmetric skirt and t-shirt creates an element of casualness. This ensemble works from day-to-night for a multitude of occasions.