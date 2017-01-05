Weekend Wardrobes: Colour Through January 5th 2017 2.5 min read

There’s nothing more empowering than donning a colour that complements both your style aesthetic and personality. And it’s even better when it complements your aura! In fact, few realise that each colour you choose to wear has a specific meaning. This is the principle of Kirlian photography, which is used to detect the auras from objects and human bodies in a light pattern of colours. While we aren’t about to hurl out our favourite black Tom Ford suit, we’re embracing the fact that a wash of colour is the perfect dose of positivity to start the first weekend of the New Year.

Coloured Collars A dose of soothing salmon pink on the underside of a turned up collar can provide an exciting detail to a simple outfit. Pair tailored jackets that have contrasting colours on pocket piping and buttons with below the knee pleated skirts for effortless grace. Perfect for when you’re heading out to mid-morning lattes with the girls or trying that new breakfast place.

Entrancing Belts A waist belt brings attention to the smallest part of your body. As such it is only fitting that the belt itself make a statement. Look to vintage stores and rare finds from the 50s for belts constructed in a variety of materials from fuchsia gingham and golden leather, to cerulean python accented by burgundy ostrich. There’s a variety to choose from, but ensure that you keep your ensemble muted when wearing a belt that’s exceptionally colourful. As an alternative to pairing your belt with a dress, opt for an above the knee Carolina Herrera shirt and Valentino flats paired with a cinching belt in deep brown; it gives your outfit versatility.