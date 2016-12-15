Weekend Wardrobes: Cape Town December 15th 2016 2.5 min read

The cape has been a staple in women’s fashion dating back to medieval Europe when clergymen would wear crisp crimson silk versions for formal events. Trickling into international runways through various cultures, the cape appeared in the a/w16 shows with a multitude of opulent adjustments to its generally humble state. The overall effect is one that exudes both sophistication and unparalleled elegance. Today we look to our three favourite ways to wear the trend.

Decadent Ruffles There are no signs of embellishments and no glittery, sparkly bits, and yet Gucci’s crimson cape is undeniably a show-stopper. This boils down to the rich hue of the lightweight garment paired with its other winning feature: ruffles. But, unlike most garish ruffles, Gucci’s version is cut to perfection by beginning smaller and more demure at the neck, before fanning out in a elegant flare towards the knees. Note the play on proportion, colour tone and placement of ruffles. All together, they make this a winning option by day or night.

Gucci

Vision In White While a head-to-toe white look during winter might be a fashion faux-pas, we think the effect of a white capelet paired with slim tuxedo trousers is pure magic. For a more casual-chic look pair dark Tom Ford jeans with Gucci loafers and statement clutch bags.

Derek Lam

The Armory The right amount of sparkle can go a long way. The bejewelled cape and dress combination of Naeem Khan has us clambering for metallic shades and sheer fabrics. Take note on the garments simple silhouette and apply it into your selection of evening capes. Look to light tulle, supple silk-crepe and silk satin for an otherworldly sense of opulence.