Weekend Wardrobes: Airport Attire
August 31st 2017
0.5 min read
With Eid travel plans coming up, we take the hassle out of your airport attire so you can feel as comfortable as possible without compromising on style.
Look to oversized silhouettes that will provide comfort on long-haul flights. Exaggerated sleeves and palazzo-styled trousers will give you the freedom to move around while also delivering warmth to help combat dropping onboard temperatures. Stick to breathable fabrics such as cotton or wool, which will move with your body and ensure comfort.
Use accessories such as a belt, corset or tailored coat to offset voluminous silhouettes. Their structure will keep you looking polished between terminals, and you can remove if uncomfortable once onboard.
Oversized carry-all’s are the ideal onboard accessory. Their size insures there is room for all your travel essentials, whether it be hydrating beauty products or your trusted neck pillow. Opt for totes that have structure so they can be easily stowed away.