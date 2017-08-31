Weekend Wardrobes: Airport Attire

With Eid travel plans coming up, we take the hassle out of your airport attire so you can feel as comfortable as possible without compromising on style.

Look to oversized silhouettes that will provide comfort on long-haul flights. Exaggerated sleeves and palazzo-styled trousers will give you the freedom to move around while also delivering warmth to help combat dropping onboard temperatures. Stick to breathable fabrics such as cotton or wool, which will move with your body and ensure comfort.

Use accessories such as a belt, corset or tailored coat to offset voluminous silhouettes. Their structure will keep you looking polished between terminals, and you can remove if uncomfortable once onboard.