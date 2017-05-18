Weekend Wardrobe: Full Sleeved Dmitri Ruwan May 18th 2017 2.5 min read

It might be summer but not all women are blessed with the lithe muscle-toned arms of Michelle Obama, which are unfortunately needed to wear sleeveless shift dresses. Thankfully, full-sleeved dresses exude the kind of elegance that a sleeveless dress just can’t. Today on MOJEH.com, we explore the three types of full-sleeved dresses that are everything you need for the perfect weekend.

Dancing Hems Look to hemlines that are uneven or cut on the bias. These slant sideways and create a mesmerising movement at the edge of day dresses. The textiles should be light enough for summer mornings but opulent enough for late dinner dates. Accessorise with statement earrings by de Grisogono.

Contemporary Accessories Leave the marble and gold of traditionally opulent accessories behind in favour of more contemporary design. Balenciaga’s raffia-inspired clutch provides an exciting alternative to leather pochettes. Elongated sleeves perfectly complement smaller accessories and create a more lightweight silhouette overall.