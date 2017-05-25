Weekend Wardrobe: The All In One Dress Dmitri Ruwan May 25th 2017 2.5 min read

How often do you purchase a dress on a whim declaring it ‘perfect for all-occasions’ only to find that in fact - it really isn’t? The art of selecting the all-in-one dress takes an expert eye for both detail and print. Today, on Weekend Wardrobes, we’re giving you pointers on how to select the seasonless style that will save you many a trip to your local boutique.

The Length The ultimate determining factor of the all-in-one dress is ultimately the length and proportion of it. Look to three quarter or full length sleeves paired with a hem length that grazes the knee or falls slightly below it. Shorter hemlines and sleeves just don’t work during work hours and will certainly not provide you with a dress for all occasions. Appropriate lengths are everything.

Accessories Remember the point of accessorising the all-in-one dress is to keep it suitable for all occasions. Look to bags that are a medium size in simple textiles such as braided leather or jet-black python to achieve this effect. Your accessory shouldn’t scream ‘summer party’; it should walk the line between trending and chic.