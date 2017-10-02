Menu Menu

PFW SS18: A Game of Tones

October 2nd 2017

The street style stakes have been high this fashion month, with each of the industry's four capitals providing us with valuable insights on how to tackle the autumn/winter17 season's biggest trends. Over the past week, the streets of Paris have been flooded with potent and striking bolts of colour thanks to the sartorial nous of the fash pack. Here we take a look at some of best tonal ensembles seen at Paris Fashion Week so far and share our tips on how to make these looks your own.

Red: Arguably the season's most powerful colour, red has dominated the streets of Paris this week. From deep oxblood hues to fiery crimson, there's a shade of red to suit almost anyone, the key to pulling it off, is to mix textures and finishes to ensure there's visual points of difference throughout the ensemble.

Pink and Purple: Whether donning demure bubblegum pink or slightly punchier grape tones, pink and purple are unexpected and refreshing colours to wear this season. Use these hues to downplay a masculine-cut suit or invest in a shaggy pink faux fur or shearling jacket for the ultimate in off-duty chic.

Green and Yellow: Lemon and lime shades are spot on for a striking and upbeat daytime look. These vivid tones can also be pared-back slightly by layering a crisp white shirt underneath a citrus-imbued coat or jumper. For a more elevated approach experiment with rich emerald green garments and finish with an iridescent satin pump or opulent velvet mule.

Neutrals: Wearing a completely neutral outfit doesn't have to be boring. Play with structural and voluminous silhouettes and accentuate with the season's most sought after accessories.

Blue: A full spectrum of blue outfits were seen in Paris this week, the most memorable of which consisted of loose and languid proportions. If wearing lighter, icier hues style with a hint of silver or if wearing cobalt or royal blue, pair with white ankle boots or sunglasses for a contemporary contrast.

Mustard: Mustard is back and in a big way thanks to the fall/winter17 shows. Opt for a nostalgic Seventies vibe with oversized and relaxed silhouettes or embrace a more modern aesthetic with structural cuts.

