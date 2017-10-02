PFW SS18: A Game of Tones

The street style stakes have been high this fashion month, with each of the industry's four capitals providing us with valuable insights on how to tackle the autumn/winter17 season's biggest trends. Over the past week, the streets of Paris have been flooded with potent and striking bolts of colour thanks to the sartorial nous of the fash pack. Here we take a look at some of best tonal ensembles seen at Paris Fashion Week so far and share our tips on how to make these looks your own.