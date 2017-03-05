Menu Menu

PFW: The Best of Street Style

March 5th 2017

  • PFW The Best of Street Style 0
  • Natasha Goldenberg
  • Christine Centenera
  • Helena Bordon
  • Aimee Song
  • PFW The Best of Street Style 5
  • PFW The Best of Street Style 6
  • Caroline Daur
  • PFW The Best of Street Style 8
  • PFW The Best of Street Style 9
  • Tiffany Hsu
  • Landiana
  • PFW The Best of Street Style 12
  • PFW The Best of Street Style 13
  • PFW The Best of Street Style 14
  • Elena Perminova
  • Caroline Daur
  • Thassia Naves
  • PFW The Best of Street Style 18
  • Linda Tol
  • Leaf Greener
  • Candela Novembre
  • Julia Pelipas
  • PFW The Best of Street Style 23
  • PFW The Best of Street Style 24
  • Sarah Harris
  • Thassia Naves
  • PFW The Best of Street Style 27
  • PFW The Best of Street Style 28
  • Caroline Daur
  • Olivia Palermo
  • PFW The Best of Street Style 31

After eight straight days of shows, presentations and parties, we take a moment to look back on some of the most visually arresting outfits and accessories seen on the streets during Paris Fashion Week. With grey skies, rain and cold weather a permanent fixture throughout the week, the fashion set braved the conditions in some seriously chic outfits. From silver moon boots and metallic footwear to stirrup trousers and frayed denim these are our favourtie looks from PFW.

PFW: The Best of Street Style

1 / 32
1 / 32

PFW: The Best of Street Style

Natasha Goldenberg

2 / 32
2 / 32

Natasha Goldenberg

Christine Centenera

3 / 32
3 / 32

Christine Centenera

Helena Bordon

4 / 32
4 / 32

Helena Bordon

Aimee Song

5 / 32
5 / 32

Aimee Song

PFW: The Best of Street Style

6 / 32
6 / 32

PFW: The Best of Street Style

PFW: The Best of Street Style

7 / 32
7 / 32

PFW: The Best of Street Style

Caroline Daur

8 / 32
8 / 32

Caroline Daur

PFW: The Best of Street Style

9 / 32
9 / 32

PFW: The Best of Street Style

PFW: The Best of Street Style

10 / 32
10 / 32

PFW: The Best of Street Style

Tiffany Hsu

11 / 32
11 / 32

Tiffany Hsu

Landiana

12 / 32
12 / 32

Landiana

PFW: The Best of Street Style

13 / 32
13 / 32

PFW: The Best of Street Style

PFW: The Best of Street Style

14 / 32
14 / 32

PFW: The Best of Street Style

PFW: The Best of Street Style

15 / 32
15 / 32

PFW: The Best of Street Style

Elena Perminova

16 / 32
16 / 32

Elena Perminova

Caroline Daur

17 / 32
17 / 32

Caroline Daur

Thassia Naves

18 / 32
18 / 32

Thassia Naves

PFW: The Best of Street Style

19 / 32
19 / 32

PFW: The Best of Street Style

Linda Tol

20 / 32
20 / 32

Linda Tol

Leaf Greener

21 / 32
21 / 32

Leaf Greener

Candela Novembre

22 / 32
22 / 32

Candela Novembre

Julia Pelipas

23 / 32
23 / 32

Julia Pelipas

PFW: The Best of Street Style

24 / 32
24 / 32

PFW: The Best of Street Style

PFW: The Best of Street Style

25 / 32
25 / 32

PFW: The Best of Street Style

Sarah Harris

26 / 32
26 / 32

Sarah Harris

Thassia Naves

27 / 32
27 / 32

Thassia Naves

PFW: The Best of Street Style

28 / 32
28 / 32

PFW: The Best of Street Style

PFW: The Best of Street Style

29 / 32
29 / 32

PFW: The Best of Street Style

Caroline Daur

30 / 32
30 / 32

Caroline Daur

Olivia Palermo

31 / 32
31 / 32

Olivia Palermo

PFW: The Best of Street Style

32 / 32
32 / 32

PFW: The Best of Street Style