PFW: The Best of Street Style

After eight straight days of shows, presentations and parties, we take a moment to look back on some of the most visually arresting outfits and accessories seen on the streets during Paris Fashion Week. With grey skies, rain and cold weather a permanent fixture throughout the week, the fashion set braved the conditions in some seriously chic outfits. From silver moon boots and metallic footwear to stirrup trousers and frayed denim these are our favourtie looks from PFW.