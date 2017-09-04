The Workwear Edit
September 4th 2017
September’s office offerings take a novel nod towards the suit. Look to Chanel’s robot prints and soft city shorts or Saint Laurent’s new noir to enter in to this trend. Print on print pulls from a gathering of genres whereas a call to red demands block-colour’s bold approach. Peruse our edit of the styles to covet for a powerful new desk-side direction.
Videography: Farzad Bayat
Photographed by Raphael Delorme
Styled by Kelly Baldwin
Model: Daphne Lehoudi
Hair and makeup: Jihye Sim
Styling Assistant: Sophie Pasztor
Production: MOJEH Magazine