The Workwear Edit

September’s office offerings take a novel nod towards the suit. Look to Chanel’s robot prints and soft city shorts or Saint Laurent’s new noir to enter in to this trend. Print on print pulls from a gathering of genres whereas a call to red demands block-colour’s bold approach. Peruse our edit of the styles to covet for a powerful new desk-side direction.

Videography: Farzad Bayat

Photographed by Raphael Delorme

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Daphne Lehoudi

Hair and makeup: Jihye Sim

Styling Assistant: Sophie Pasztor

Production: MOJEH Magazine