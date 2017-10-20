Menu Menu

The Workwear Edit

October 20th 2017

Photographed by Raphael Delorme

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Daphne Lehoudi at Art Factory Management| Hair and makeup: Jiyhe Sim | Videography (watch on MOJEH.com): Farzad Bayat | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Production: MOJEH Magazine

The Suit - Whether it’s an ocean hued head-to-toe swan print, black patent leather trousers or the new city short and machina print, this season’s suit summons strength, structure and attention to embellishment.

Top and trousers, MARY KATRANTZOU | belt, MARNI | shoes, HÈRMES

Blazer, top and trousers, SAINT LAURENT

Coat and shorts, CHANEL | shoes, VERSACE

The Hue - Scarlet, crimson, Persian and even chili pepper make up the rainbow of reds, prevalent throughout autumnal collections. Perfect in packing a punch, keep it feminine with Givenchy’s structured dress or try a medley of textures finished with this season’s utilitarian boots.

Dress and tights, GIVENCHY

Top and shirt, MAX MARA | boots, HERMÈS

The Clash – Regality meets Club Tropicana colliding with space age in an excess of prints and fabrics make surprising daytime go-tos. Keep your colour tones aligned to avoid visual overload.

Coat, MARY KATRANTZOU | top, MAX MARA | trousers and bag, LOUIS VUITTON

Shirt, CHLOÉ | top and skirt, PETER PILOTTO | blazer, VERSACE

The Outerwear – Conventionally lady-like cuts take on a boyish charm with the right tailoring. Streamline imperial prints with a shot of black and add Chanel’s J12 watch to keep it robust.

Blazer, MAX MARA | skirt, VERSACE | bag, CHRISTIAN DIOR | watch, CHANEL J12

Dress, waistcoat and belt, HÈRMES

The Silhouette – Fashion goes full circle as we concentrate on rounded coats and headpieces for the month ahead. Look towards deeper shades, detailed stitching and balance out with tighter forms elsewhere.

Top and jacket, DELPOZO | tights, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

