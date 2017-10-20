The Workwear Edit

The Suit - Whether it’s an ocean hued head-to-toe swan print, black patent leather trousers or the new city short and machina print, this season’s suit summons strength, structure and attention to embellishment.
Top and trousers, MARY KATRANTZOU | belt, MARNI | shoes, HÈRMES
Photographed by Raphael Delorme
Styled by Kelly Baldwin
Model: Daphne Lehoudi at Art Factory Management| Hair and makeup: Jiyhe Sim | Videography (watch on MOJEH.com): Farzad Bayat | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Production: MOJEH Magazine