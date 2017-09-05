Power Play
September 5th 2017
The song of the season is shine and MOJEH's September cover shoot takes it to new heights. Leather, lame, PVC and mirrored embellishments lead the way, layer for a fully loaded effect or give a gentle glimpse at gloss through ornate accessories and gilded trimmings.
Photographed by Simone Golfieri | Styled by Amarsana Gendunova | Model: Alina Baikova | Makeup artist: Misuzu Miyake | Hair stylist: Katsumi Matsuo | Photography assistant: Davide Marchica | Styling assistant:Jenn Tachavichien