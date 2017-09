September’s office offerings take a surprise turn towards the unexpected. Regality meets Club Tropicana, colliding with space age in an excess of prints and fabrics that make for striking day-time go-tos. Keep your colour tones aligned to avoid visual overload.

Videography: Farzad Bayat

Photographed by Raphael Delorme

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Daphne Lehoudi

Hair and makeup: Jihye Sim

Styling Assistant: Sophie Pasztor

Production: MOJEH Magazine