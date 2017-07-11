Breaking Boundaries

We all know that trousers are the preferred choice when tackling tough terrain, even if you are just posing for that perfect photograph. Movability is vital to exude elegance. Look to ultra-breathable trouser styles that open down the front or side, fashioned in lightweight textiles such as linen or crepe. Pair with a statement top that can double as a swimsuit, and you’re ready for a holiday in true high-fashion style. All LOUIS VUITTON.
Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style.
Photographed by Francesco Vincenti
Styled by Kelly Baldwin
Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.