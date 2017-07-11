Breaking Boundaries

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style.

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​