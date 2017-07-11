Menu Menu

Breaking Boundaries

July 11th 2017

  • We all know that trousers are the preferred choice when tackling tough terrain
  • A power suit might sound heavy for a holiday look but envision it in light grey
  • Regardless of the style headgear always elevates your look All LOUIS VUITTON
  • It might sounds ridiculous but with seasonless dressing being the recognised
  • Jersey dresses cut in the same style of summer and evening frocks are the best
  • Road tripping or exploring the countryside of your local town shouldn t be an
  • While even the most chic of women might opt to carry a backpack when heading for
  • Go for prints that baffle the eye in the most intriguing of ways
  • Bejewelled dresses needn t be kept solely for night out As long as the
  • Draped dresses can be the perfect travel companion as you can throw them on for

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

We all know that trousers are the preferred choice when tackling tough terrain, even if you are just posing for that perfect photograph. Movability is vital to exude elegance. Look to ultra-breathable trouser styles that open down the front or side, fashioned in lightweight textiles such as linen or crepe. Pair with a statement top that can double as a swimsuit, and you’re ready for a holiday in true high-fashion style. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

1 / 10
1 / 10

We all know that trousers are the preferred choice when tackling tough terrain, even if you are just posing for that perfect photograph. Movability is vital to exude elegance. Look to ultra-breathable trouser styles that open down the front or side, fashioned in lightweight textiles such as linen or crepe. Pair with a statement top that can double as a swimsuit, and you’re ready for a holiday in true high-fashion style. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

A power suit might sound heavy for a holiday look but envision it in light grey worn atop a swimsuit that doubles as a top and tucked into a wrap around skirt. Boots are optional but the structured shoulders are pivotal. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

2 / 10
2 / 10

A power suit might sound heavy for a holiday look but envision it in light grey worn atop a swimsuit that doubles as a top and tucked into a wrap around skirt. Boots are optional but the structured shoulders are pivotal. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

Regardless of the style headgear always elevates your look. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

3 / 10
3 / 10

Regardless of the style headgear always elevates your look. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

It might sounds ridiculous but with seasonless dressing being the recognised mode of dress, wearing a shoulder padded top in light silk on an off-road holiday isn’t exactly improbable. Go all the way with printed trousers complete with glinting gold zippers and burgundy boots. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

4 / 10
4 / 10

It might sounds ridiculous but with seasonless dressing being the recognised mode of dress, wearing a shoulder padded top in light silk on an off-road holiday isn’t exactly improbable. Go all the way with printed trousers complete with glinting gold zippers and burgundy boots. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

Jersey dresses cut in the same style of summer and evening frocks are the best way to achieve a couture moment when on holiday. Look to intricate but light beading or print details to achieve a mesmerising daywear look. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

5 / 10
5 / 10

Jersey dresses cut in the same style of summer and evening frocks are the best way to achieve a couture moment when on holiday. Look to intricate but light beading or print details to achieve a mesmerising daywear look. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

Road tripping or exploring the countryside of your local town shouldn’t be an excuse to play down your style. Look to translucent day dresses that move with the wind and provide comfortable wear from day to evening. A statement leather belt across the waist frames the figure. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

6 / 10
6 / 10

Road tripping or exploring the countryside of your local town shouldn’t be an excuse to play down your style. Look to translucent day dresses that move with the wind and provide comfortable wear from day to evening. A statement leather belt across the waist frames the figure. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

While even the most chic of women might opt to carry a backpack when heading for exotic destinations, a Louis Vuitton clutch is far more style-savvy for light walks around your new holidaying spot. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

7 / 10
7 / 10

While even the most chic of women might opt to carry a backpack when heading for exotic destinations, a Louis Vuitton clutch is far more style-savvy for light walks around your new holidaying spot. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

Go for prints that baffle the eye in the most intriguing of ways – checkerboard blocks meet polka dots or vice versa; there’s a multitude of prints to explore. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

8 / 10
8 / 10

Go for prints that baffle the eye in the most intriguing of ways – checkerboard blocks meet polka dots or vice versa; there’s a multitude of prints to explore. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

Bejewelled dresses needn’t be kept solely for night out. As long as the textile is light and the colour monochrome, you’re ready to sparkle by day. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

9 / 10
9 / 10

Bejewelled dresses needn’t be kept solely for night out. As long as the textile is light and the colour monochrome, you’re ready to sparkle by day. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

Draped dresses can be the perfect travel companion as you can throw them on for any occasion and exude effortless elegance. Look to soft colours such as silver grey and dull gold. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 

10 / 10
10 / 10

Draped dresses can be the perfect travel companion as you can throw them on for any occasion and exude effortless elegance. Look to soft colours such as silver grey and dull gold. All LOUIS VUITTON.

Elevating the level of glamour that is traditionally assigned to daywear, we look to the transformative properties of lightweight frocks embroidered in crystal and checkerboard blouses, to paint a non-conformist approach to holiday style. 

Photographed by Francesco Vincenti

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Model: Karolina Laczkowska | Hair and makeup: Marisol Steward | Styling assistant: Sophie Pasztor | Location: Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman. Special thanks to their team.​

 