Ten Questions With Phillip Lim May 29th 2017 2.5 min read

What was your inspiration for your spring/summer17 collection? Midnight at the Victorian Rodeo. What are some of the key pieces from this collection? I am really excited about the denim that we developed for Spring 2017. No one needs another 5-pocket jean, so for me, it was about exploring familiar denim silhouettes and then applying details that make the garments individualised. I also love the footwear – the Nashville flat-form and the Patsy mule are cool and don’t take themselves too seriously. They look great with the denim or a more whimsical pairing like the floral silk groups. What’s an average working day like for you? I’m in the office! I start the day with a strong coffee and then go from meeting to meeting, across many different departments. I also try to find some quiet time in my library – some calm in the chaos – to sketch, write, meditate or just reflect. Having that opportunity to recharge, even if it is just ten minutes, is invaluable.

Where do you draw inspiration from? I am most inspired by the world around me; everyday things – people on the street, the vibrancy of New York City, light, noise and color. And also by breathtaking ones – the sky, the ocean, the sun. How do you transform an idea or inspiration into a collection? I always like to say that I am an evolutionary designer, rather than a revolutionary designer. And what I mean by that, is I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel. I design classic clothes, but with an unusual, unexpected twist. We like to say, our design philosophy at 3.1 Phillip Lim is classic with a sense of madness. That twist has become the brand’s signature and my aim is to apply that into every collection. Sometimes it starts with a place I’ve visited, or an era of music. What do you think women want from their wardrobes today? I think women today want cool, easy chic staple pieces that fit into their multi-dimensional lives.