Riccardo Revisited

By Susan Devaney

Each season, he lines up the most intriguing women and as something Tisci knows all too well, the casting of a collection can set a precedent for our current perception of beauty. From Natasha Poly to Joan Smalls, he’s launched the careers of many a household during his 10 year tenure at Givenchy but he’s not just looking for a clotheshorse or another pretty face; Tisci needs unique inspiration. He wants the women he chooses to grace his runway and their campaigns to breathe life into his work: “The Givenchy woman is strong and confident. She has a real personality. She knows what she wants,” he says. These women have to match that ideal. His latest project, a creative collaboration with photographer Danko Steiner (showcased across our pages), exudes individualism and taste – much like the man in question. Having styled it himself, Tisci captures his muses channelling a sombre hybrid of Victoriana-meets-Chola. It’s centred around face bijoux: from sleek kiss curls and braids to septum rings and a face full of glued-on gems, it pushes youthful subculture to the forefront. “Jewellery makes a collection accessible to every woman regardless of her shape, age or budget and can transform the simplest of outfits into a strong statement. For me, jewellery is the finishing touch to a look.” All praise ‘Chola Victorian – she’s the boss of the gang’. With the visionary expertise of world-renowned make- up artist Pat McGrath (she’s worked with a host of notable designers and famously collaborated with John Galliano during the height of his term at Christian Dior), the palette itself is a juxtaposition of a natural base with tribal-esque face jewellery. It’s very dark, very Tisci.

It didn’t just start here, though – Tisci has always waded into the dark side. When he arrived at the Givenchy doors in 2005, the LVMH-owned label was adrift. His predecessors, Alexander McQueen and John Galliano, had moved onto bigger and better things. Eradicating the Parisian elegance that had been synonymous with the brand since Hubert de Givenchy founded it in 1952, he pushed forth his goth-infused edge and added street credibility. Thanks to his vision, Givenchy’s parlous state is firmly behind them and now, they’re in profit. But this season the underground allure was more intense than ever. “I used to consider myself dark and gothic because everyone kept saying it, and I assumed it came from my collections being mostly black. Then I opened myself to colours, print, light fabrics and fluidity and I realised you can still be dark