Five Minutes With Victoria Beckham Words by Mary Keenan July 18th 2017 2.5 min read

British designer Victoria Beckham talks to us about her personal style and shares her beauty secrets with us.

You have incredible skin, what does your skincare and beauty regime entail?

I’m currently obsessed with my illuminating face cream, called Morning Aura, from my makeup collection with Estée Lauder. It’s part primer and part moisturiser and it’s the first thing I put on in the morning. I find that it really wakes up my skin and gives it a beautiful glow, even if I haven’t slept a wink. What do you do to relax and unwind?

I like to fit in a work out first thing in the morning as I find it helps to clear my head and prepare me for the day. I also love my Kindle – I’m always asking friends for recommendations of good reads, which I use to help me relax before going to sleep.

How would you define your personal style?

I always look for good quality materials, classic cuts and pieces that drape well on the body. For me, it’s often about the overall silhouette. I generally like to keep things quite simple and not overly fussy. What are some of your favourite pieces from your pre-fall17 collection?

I’ve personally really enjoyed wearing the more colourful looks from this season. Some of my favourites are probably the shirt and skirt combos, which are so easy to throw on but instantly create a very pulled-together look. I particularly love the pale pink pleated skirt and pink striped Grandad shirt, which I’ve worn a lot, as well as the blue and white wave print shirt and midi skirt.

A look from Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2017