Five Minutes With Kym Ellery

Why did you decide to start Ellery?

I grew up in a creative household with my artist mother always encouraging me to draw, paint and use my hands. We lived in a very remote part of western Australia and didn’t have a television, which definitely encouraged my creativity and imagination. I started sewing at a young age, however it wasn’t until I worked for a fashion magazine that I realised that there was a gap in the market for a brand like Ellery, that sat between the contemporary and luxury worlds.

You moved to Paris last year. Have new surroundings impacted your designs?

Living in Paris has certainly changed my outlook. I adore how French women have codes of dressing and I especially appreciate the way older men and women take such pride in their ensembles, the attention to detail is inspiring.

What was your inspiration for your autumn/ winter17 collection?

An electric awakening inspired the collection. It tells the story of a traditional, bourgeois woman who goes on a journey of self-discovery.

What are some of the key pieces from this collection?

The PVC cropped flared trousers, the voluminous sleeved corset, the gold fringe kimono dress and the check suit are my favourites!

Plaid fabrics are on trend this season, how do you suggest we wear them?

Mix them with interesting textures and colours to ensure the check doesn’t look too serious. I like the idea of a patent turtle neck with a check suit to fuse modern with traditional.