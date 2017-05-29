Five Minutes With Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini June 5th 2017 2.5 min read

We get to know the founders of Attico, the contemporary cool label that’s providing a refreshing and understated take on elegant dressing.

Who is the Attico woman? Our clients are a mix of both young and older women, who are beautiful, intellectual and well-traveled. They like to experiment and have their own sense of individuality. This modern woman meets our muses from the past, who actually gave names to some of our styles: Jane Birkin, Bianca Jagger, Cher, Ali MacGraw and Veruschka. Why did you decide to launch Attico? We both felt ready to express our own voices and wanted the challenge of combining two different styles to create timeless dresses, ones we would love to wear and keep in our closets forever. How does the brand reflect both of your styles and aesthetics? We both have very different tastes, yet Attico is a balance of both. Its aesthetic is Gilda meets Giorgia, unified by effortless pieces. It’s been a very interesting collaboration so far, since we both pull each other in directions that neither of us would normally go. That kind of discomfort and encouragement stimulates our creative growth.

You were both friends before starting the brand. How has it been working together? Our relationship is evolving! We definitely know each other more now. Attico brings us together, we work a lot, but we also have a lot of fun and that’s the best part of it. We live in different cities, so we meet wherever possible – New York, Milan, Los Angeles. We have endless Skype calls, long conversations on WhatsApp and email, and shared folders on Pinterest. Why is Attico suitable for women here? Attico offers precious one-of-a-kind pieces. We focus a lot on embellishment, design our own embroideries and prints, and we care about details. We think that women in the Middle East appreciate this kind of accuracy and attention on their garments. Styles are very feminine and embrace women’s bodies in a soft elegant way, gently highlighting body shapes. Talk to us about your prints and colours for spring/summer17. What attracted you the florals, gingham checks and rich hues? We envisioned our woman traveling to tropical destinations to have some fun. This change of setting from last season enabled us to play with colours, shapes and embroideries, all inspired by summer and exotic places. The subjects this season are parrots, fish, coral, shells, lobsters and palms, intended to whisk you away on vacation all year long. The colors are bright – purple, turquoise, red, pink and green. We thought about what we would feel like wearing on a trip to Guatemala or Cuba, and we created a wardrobe around that.