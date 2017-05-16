All About The Modist

Ghizlan Guenez is the founder of themodist.com, which is a digital platform that has taken the fashion scene by storm with its refreshing approach to conservative dressing. Over 75 luxury brands including Christopher Kane and Alexander McQueen are shipped to over 100 countries. Themodist.com provides a welcome alternative for women whose personal dressing choices span all ages, faith and ethnicities. Here we discuss business, emerging talent and fashion choices.

How would you describe your approach to business?

I spent my entire career, 13 years to be exact, in private equity, with the same company. I was fortunate to have joined as one of the company's first employees and to have been part of its incredible growth and success as it grew to become the largest in the emerging market. Having had that experience meant seeing first hand how a first class company is built. Everything that I learned there became instrumental in the way that I set up The Modist, including the criticality of a clear vision, the importance of excellent execution and finding the right team to buy into the vision and support in bringing it to life.

What prompted you to launch The Modist?

I’ve spent years surrounded by a network of incredibly stylish women who I instinctively knew would relate to the concept of The Modist. So often, women who dress in a modest or demure way have to sift through stores or e-commerce sites to find a piece with the right cut to suit them. I wanted to remove that editing-back process for the customer and create a complete, considered and desirable platform for shopping luxury fashion with a modest viewpoint.

What sets The Modist apart from other e-commerce platforms?

The Modist addresses the needs of a woman who dresses modestly yet loves fashion. Her current shopping experience is frustrating and time consuming and we aim to alleviate that and bring about a solution in the form of relevant fashion, convenience and inspirational styling, all within an elevated end-to-end experience.