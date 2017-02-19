5 Questions With Marty Moto

Marty Moto is a unique accessories brand that takes inspiration from the theory that time is a non-linear and cyclical phenomenon, which poses the question: what if the past was also the future? This unique concept of déjà vu is intertwined with the empowering tale of Marty, a tribesman who initiated revolt against the capturers of his kin, who are one of the last indigenous tribes on earth, The group are known as Moto, a name taken from the Japanese language term for ‘origin’. The tribe subsequently renamed themselves Mary Moto in homage to their heroic leader. This spirit is carried into the works of the brand today. Marty Moto is a label for those who live in a world unchained by convention, echoing a powerful message of freedom that continues to be relevant today. MOJEH.com chats with the brand’s illusive designer, Aaron Manuel.

Aaron Manuel, creator of Marty Moto

Who is Marty Moto? Marty Moto is an envisioned tribe that broke free by means of their own awareness. What was your biggest creative influence growing up? My biggest creative influence growing up was Pablo Picasso during his African-influenced period. My mom would take me to the museum every Sunday afternoon and during one visit there was an exhibit of Picasso. I found it to be sort of a silent rebellion, a protest. It was a revelation and gave me permission to continue being true to myself.

Clockwise from right. Ecru tote bag, Asha weekender and Amani backpack

Marty Moto bags are adaptable to the lives of both men and women. Is there a particular reason unisex accessories interest you? I have a real issue with titles. We spend so much time trying to figure out where we fit in, that we don’t allow ourselves the freedom to just simply be. Accessories are an introduction into that mentality. The must-have accessory for autumn/winter? If I had to choose just one, it would be the deep blue weekender. It’s such a beautiful colour, people always stop me to admire it. Walking with it in the airport is like walking with a bouquet of flowers.

Asha bag. Italian Leather selected for an intricately pebbled texture, this update of the weekend bag is relaxed in its colour.