10 Questions With Mary Katrantzou
March 21st 2017
This month in our March issue, we speak to Mary Katrantzou and get a behind-the-scenes look at the craftmanship behind her spring/summer17 collection. Here, we get to know the British-Greek designer a little better.
Tell us about the inspiration behind your spring/summer17 collection, what made you decide to link Greek motifs and Sixties-style patterns?
I looked back to my childhood, when I first visited the ancient palace of Knossos in Crete, the centre of the Minoan civilisation. I remember the brilliance of colour in the artefacts and frescoes and being fascinated by the fact that it was a culture dominated by women. The scenes projected onto these artefacts symbolised the pop culture of the times and juxtaposing these artworks against 60s psychedelic Optical Art was an interesting contrast as the starting point for the collection.
Where do you seek inspiration when designing?
I love being able to take inspiration from everywhere from symbolism to applied design to art and architecture. Objects of beauty and archetypal codes inspire me. The starting point is always personal sometime ambiguous, sometimes of a contrasting nature.
Talk us through your usual working day.
Everyday is different, from design meetings to model fittings to business strategy discussions. I am heavily involved with all aspects of the brand and need to immediately switch between meetings and make quick decisions constantly throughout my day. When I'm home I find the time to reflect on the day and design the collection.
Who is the Mary Katrantzou woman?
She is empowered, confident and generous. She embraces her femininity, loves daring designs and is intellectually inquisitive.
If you could choose three words to encapsulate your brand’s signature style what would they be?
Bold, colourful, imaginative, artisanal, witty; five words.
What has been the most valuable lesson on your journey as a designer so far?
Trust your instinct to forge your own path. Taking those courageous leaps and believing in the work will create the unique DNA of your brand.
What do you do to relax and unwind?
I like visiting art galleries with a friend and watching a good movie at home.
What is your favourite thing about being Greek?
Our way of thinking.
Where is your favourite place in Greece?
Athens is home and the place that I feel the purest emotions.
Describe your personal style.
Uniformity allowing all my creativity to go into my work.
