10 Questions With Mary Katrantzou

This month in our March issue, we speak to Mary Katrantzou and get a behind-the-scenes look at the craftmanship behind her spring/summer17 collection. Here, we get to know the British-Greek designer a little better.

Tell us about the inspiration behind your spring/summer17 collection, what made you decide to link Greek motifs and Sixties-style patterns?

I looked back to my childhood, when I first visited the ancient palace of Knossos in Crete, the centre of the Minoan civilisation. I remember the brilliance of colour in the artefacts and frescoes and being fascinated by the fact that it was a culture dominated by women. The scenes projected onto these artefacts symbolised the pop culture of the times and juxtaposing these artworks against 60s psychedelic Optical Art was an interesting contrast as the starting point for the collection.

Where do you seek inspiration when designing?

I love being able to take inspiration from everywhere from symbolism to applied design to art and architecture. Objects of beauty and archetypal codes inspire me. The starting point is always personal sometime ambiguous, sometimes of a contrasting nature.