Women to Watch: MBFWA
May 14th 2017
We shed a light on some of the most stylish women at Australian Fashion Week.
Georgia Fowler: the New Zealand-born model has risen steadily through the ranks earning her place in some of the world's most coveted runway lineups which included a spot in last year's Victoria's Secret show.
Tash Sefton and Elle Ferguson: the stylish duo behind cult streetstyle blog They All Hate Us are known for their outfits that exude laid-back cool.
Montana Cox: the emerging Australian model has walked a large number of international runway shows since winning Australia's Next Top Model in 2011. She was announced as this year's face of MBFWA earlier this year.
Beth and Tessa McGraw: the sisters behind feminine and detail-oriented brand McGraw have established themselves as the up-and-coming designers to watch since launching at MBFWA four years ago.
Brodie Harper: the Australian television show host's overtly feminine style sees her rock outfits from some of Australia's most romantic labels.
Becky Cooper and Bridget Yorsten: after meeting at design school Cooper and Torsten joined forces to launch Bec&Bridge in 2003. Their contemporary and sleek-lined silhouettes embody a sophisticated simplicity that appeals to women the world over.
Ksenija Lukich: a modern minimalist, the television presenter's style includes a heavy rotation of sharply tailored dresses and separates.
