Valentino Cruise ‘18

For his first solo cruise collection since Maria Grazia Chiuri departed, Pierpaolo Piccioli revealed an entirely relaxed and unexpected aesthetic. While staying true to the house’s current penchant for ethereal and whimsical notions Piccioli amped it up a notch with a playful injection of sporty athleisure.

Inspired by 1970s hiphop in New York and held in an exposed brick-work space in SoHo, among the usual printed gowns and tantalisingly textured evening editions, tracksuits, poolside sliders, jersey-style tank dresses and socks-and-heeled sandal combinations powered through. Proposing a powerful palette of vibrant red, light lilac, jade green illuminated by fuchsia pink and sunshine yellow, models sported cross-hatched bags, turquoise-beaded earrings that looked like birds and geckos, and knuckle rings.