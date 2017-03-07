If there’s one trend that is becoming tougher and tougher to avoid it’s that of the supersized tote bag. Not that it should be avoided to begin with, but most of us have gotten somewhat used to the efficient compartmentalised roominess of smaller accessories.

However, workwear and organisation aside, the supersized tote does come with many advantages, especially for the travelling writer, entrepreneur or quite simply a woman who likes her dose of retail therapy. Here, we look to eight of the most covetable designs that embody the trend.