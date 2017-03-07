Menu Menu

The Supersized Tote Bag

March 7th 2017

If there’s one trend that is becoming tougher and tougher to avoid it’s that of the supersized tote bag. Not that it should be avoided to begin with, but most of us have gotten somewhat used to the efficient compartmentalised roominess of smaller accessories.

However, workwear and organisation aside, the supersized tote does come with many advantages, especially for the travelling writer, entrepreneur or quite simply a woman who likes her dose of retail therapy. Here, we look to eight of the most covetable designs that embody the trend. 

Balenciaga. Leading the way in big bags is fashion’s current favourite and nonconformist, Demna Gvasalia. The designer merged accessories and clothing for his autumn/winter17 collection and goliath tote bags appeared in everything from ostrich plumes to cheetah spotted velvet. Here, a deep teal version in foldable leather is everything we need for the weekend.

Issey Miyake. A master of illusion, the designer replicated the deftly woven chameleonic-effect of his ensembles into the accessories. The leather thread workbags created an optical illusion while offering roomy interiors big enough to fit all your essentials and then some.

Lemaire. Foldable into an extra long clutch and big enough for your laptop, the simple design of Lemaire’s supersized tote is accented by just the right amount of tanned leather that appears across its handles and shoulder strap. This piece is proving to be the perfect essential for daytime activities.

Nina Ricci. Create a statement by opting for the unusual texture of Nina Ricci’s furry bag that seems to billow with the wind. While foldable and visually captivating (it often appears as a stole), when carried by its leather straps the bag can accommodate just about all of your style necessities.

Off-White. Perfect for those who are obsessed with the retro version of modernity that began in the late Eighties, such as metallic textures in accessories and daywear. You’ll certainly enjoy the prospect of this off-white creation, with two sturdy handles, and zipper compartments that are ready to keep your essentials in place while providing ample room for books and notepads.

Stella McCartney. For Stella McCartney’s clientele the idea of carrying anything but faux leather is a natural atrocity. Enter this plush form of eco-conscious cushioning that forms the structure of the designer’s latest bag design. Roomy enough for your accessories and, arguably most importantly, comfy enough to lay your head on during long flights.

Acne Studios. The elegant structure of Acne Studio’s leather tote bag far out weights its bulky size. The bag is the perfect example of one which can work for your workday or business meetings. It’s also minimalist enough in design to complement your outfit at evening engagements.

Céline. If the mellow mustard tone of this piece won’t entice you to snap it up then its zipped exterior compartment, leather lining and internal zipper closure paired with sturdy shoulder straps definitely should. It creates a silhouette that is not only avant-garde but contemporary by nature.

