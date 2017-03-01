Menu Menu

The Saint Laurent Squad

March 1st 2017

  • Deconstructed shoulder details lined in shearling
  • Casual cool in eggshell cashmere and an exaggerated collar
  • Dark overcoats and lace details add a touch of edgy romanticism
  • Vinyl trousers artfully complement the delicate rushing of a silk top
  • One of the last pieces of embroidery commissioned by Yves Saint Laurent by
  • Electric blue makes a statement for evening affairs
  • A distinctively powerful shoulder structure exudes confidence
  • A sheath dress dazzles when accented by diamant encrusted boots
  • An instantly recognisable silhouette for the new Saint Laurent woman
  • Though this dress is a cluster of sparkling crystals its simple structure and

If Olivier Rousteing’s ‘Balmain Army’ consists of glamorous reality TV stars, then Anthony Vaccarello’s vision for the Saint Laurent girl is an alternative league; daughters of rock ‘n’ roll legends, powerful businesswomen and heiresses.

You might find the notion of an heiress sporting one of those skimpy leather skirts mind-blogging but much like Alessandro Michele’s new energy at Gucci and Demna Gvasalia’s work at both Balenciaga and Vetements, that’s causing merchandise to fly off the shelves, it’s a new mood for a new client while staying true to the past.

This intimate homage to the brand’s founder was best witnessed in a velveteen evening dress that bore floral embroidery from one of the last works commissioned by Yves himself through the iconic Maison Lesage. Elsewhere in the collection, a notion of retro-power dressing was ablaze with some models sporting deconstructed shoulder details akin to the armour worn by gladiators. 

This notion of heritage elements intricately woven into contemporary silhouettes has been demonstrated by many a designer, however in the task appointed to Mr. Vaccarello to surpass his predecessor’s acclaimed aesthetic, he has succeeded in swiftly combining both, to create a product that is not only commercially viable to the women of today but a celebration of Yves Saint Laurent’s past.

 

Deconstructed shoulder details lined in shearling.

1 / 10
1 / 10

Deconstructed shoulder details lined in shearling.

Casual cool in eggshell cashmere and an exaggerated collar.

2 / 10
2 / 10

Casual cool in eggshell cashmere and an exaggerated collar.

Dark overcoats and lace details add a touch of edgy romanticism.

3 / 10
3 / 10

Dark overcoats and lace details add a touch of edgy romanticism.

Vinyl trousers artfully complement the delicate rushing of a silk top.

4 / 10
4 / 10

Vinyl trousers artfully complement the delicate rushing of a silk top.

One of the last pieces of embroidery commissioned by Yves Saint Laurent by Maison Lesage was utilised in this dress. A painstakingly appliqued morning glory bloom.

5 / 10
5 / 10

One of the last pieces of embroidery commissioned by Yves Saint Laurent by Maison Lesage was utilised in this dress. A painstakingly appliqued morning glory bloom.

Electric blue makes a statement for evening affairs.

6 / 10
6 / 10

Electric blue makes a statement for evening affairs.

A distinctively powerful shoulder structure exudes confidence.

7 / 10
7 / 10

A distinctively powerful shoulder structure exudes confidence.

A sheath dress dazzles when accented by diamanté encrusted boots.

8 / 10
8 / 10

A sheath dress dazzles when accented by diamanté encrusted boots.

An instantly recognisable silhouette for the new Saint Laurent woman.

9 / 10
9 / 10

An instantly recognisable silhouette for the new Saint Laurent woman.

Though this dress is a cluster of sparkling crystals its simple structure and power shoulder portray the glittering gown as something all together new.

10 / 10
10 / 10

Though this dress is a cluster of sparkling crystals its simple structure and power shoulder portray the glittering gown as something all together new.