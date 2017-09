Anthony Vaccarello's collection is both wearable and wonderful. Proposing glamour for the contemporary girl in the form of edgy leather shorts softened by ostrich feathers streaming from knee-boots, glitter-glazed playsuits and high-sheen power pants. We've affirmed that dresses do not necessarily denote evening attire and discovered the statement shoe of the season. Here, we share our edit of the standout moments from the Saint Laurent show.