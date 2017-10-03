PFW SS18: Chanel

Each ready-to-wear season Karl Lagerfeld takes us on a journey by transforming the Grand Palais with his spectacular runway sets. Past backdrops have included airports, space centres and larger than life carousels. This season was no different, showgoers were treated to an enormous cliff-like backdrop that resembled the Gorges du Verdon canyon in the South-East of France. Complete with cascading waterfalls, climbing ivy and trees, models emerged from life-sized caves to walk the wooden panelled runway. Ever the showman, Lagerfeld played to his wet theme sending out hats, boots and raincoats that were constructed from clear PVC in order to provide an unobstructed view of his spring collection underneath, which was incredibly wearable. Superfine knitwear with delicate fringe details were worn over sheer ruffled skirts that offered a more romantic approach to office dressing, while logo mania emblazoned parkas, distressed denim jackets, miniskirts, jumpsuits and tweed-panelled Bermuda shorts were fashion clickbait for the millennial audience that high fashion is presently trying to entice. There was of course more of the everyday armour that Chanel's old guard are always clamouring for - structured tweed blazers and suit sets, panelled shift dresses and diaphanous, billowing gowns perfect for summers spent on the Riviera. Click into our slideshow to find out five key points from the show.