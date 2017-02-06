NYFW: What To Wear February 7th 2017 2.5 min read

As we prepare for NYFW (New York Fashion Week) the burning question on our minds is what to wear. As such we look to three emerging designer labels whose newness to the field make them the must-have brands to try for the month ahead.

Wales Bonner Winner of the 2016 LVMH Prize 25-year-old Wales Bonner explores black male representation in society and modern culture through a poignant combination of delicate detailing and lavish embroidery. While predominantly a menswear designer, her dissection of the traditional notion of fashion has yielded pieces that are androgynous enough to appeal to both sexes. Looks including her pristine silk satin dress coat, hand-beaded capelets and structured tuxedo jackets all pack a powerful punch with a touch of softness. Incorporate pieces into your look and contrast with statement shoes such as Oscar de la Renta’s cyan satin slides.











Wales Bonner S/S 17

Racil Chalhoub Born in Beirut and raised in Paris, Racil Chalhoub was a fashion buyer for eight years before her inability to find the perfect tuxedo led her to launch her own namesake label in 2015. Rock legends and their glamorous wives inspire the designer for S/S17, which are explored through exceptionally sharp tailoring and an electric colour palette of ruby violet and golden canary. The power suits aren’t the only statement pieces from her collection; jackets give off Bowie-esque vibes with Ziggy Stardust lightning embroidery while cocktail dresses contain just the right amount of glimmer. Opt for one of her statement jackets and pair with brocade Dries Van Noten skirts for show-stopping style.











Attico S/S 17

Attico Attico (‘penthouse’ in Italian) is all about the boudoir look. The brand was founded by industry insiders and street style stars, Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio, and is all about silky daywear with an edge. The collection that launched last year creates ideal pieces for layering such as burgundy-toned velvet day dresses and gossamer-tulle pleated robes accented by the most delicate of marabou feathers. It’s pretty to easy to throw one of their styles on over statement jeans and still garner plenty of the street style cameras attention.