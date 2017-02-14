NYFW: Futurism at Oscar de la Renta

There was an unmistakable sense of futurism at Oscar de la Renta’s latest runway, one that called to mind a certain Belgian designer who recently parted ways with a famed Maison.

It was less of a tribute and more a celebration of the aesthetic, one that’s inspired by the future of luxury ready-to-wear. There were a lot more separates, including embellished tops that could be paired with jean trousers, overcoats and even tuxedo jackets. All were tapered to perfection in textiles of glinting silk and velvet.

The more exciting creations came in the form of the show’s final evening dresses that were an elegant cross between Napoleonic draping and asymmetric juxtaposition, as well as fur circle skirts. While Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia are new to the world of ODR, they are full of ideas and are set to redefine the brand’s very nature, while staying true to its founder’s exceptional vision.