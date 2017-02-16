NYFW: Accessories Trends

Standout heels and structured bags made their mark at New York Fashion Week, here we share the accessory trends to take home.









ZIMMERMAN | GABRIELA HEARST | PROENZA SCHOULAR | NICOLE MILLAR | MICHAEL KORS

The Statement Heel Heels became a focus point this season with metallic, translucent and bejewelled options taking centre stage. Zimmerman recalled the Seventies with a cream, turquoise and brown palette and graphic translucent block heel while Proenza Schouler and Michael Kors made theirs metallic. The models at Nicole Miller took us back to the Ninties with Dr Martens bearing a chunky heel.









VIVIENNE TAM | LIBERTINE | CUSTO BARCELONA | ANNA SUI | THE BLONDES

The Elevated Boot Boots have become increasingly decadent over the past few seasons and autumn/winter17 continued the upward sweeping curve. Libertines’ cowboy boots bore floral embroidery in bright pink, purple and yellow while Custo Barcelona’s were covered completely in mustard-gold sequins.









COACH | VICTORIA BECKHAM | JEREMY SCOTT | PHILIP LIM | CUSHNIE OCHS

The Box Bag Structured bags stay by our side again this season. Designers like Victoria Beckham and Cushnie Ochs kept theirs minimal and somewhat clinical in plain black leather with standout architectural detailing, while Jeremy Scott’s playful lunch boxes bore the humourous stamp of the brand. Coach’s offerings came in a invigorating citrus palette that shows the Seventies are here to stay.







OSCAR DE LA RENTA | JENNY PACKHAM | JEREMY SCOTT | NAEEM KHAN