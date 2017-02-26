MFW: Prada autumn/winter17

Miuccia Prada is something of an anomaly when it comes to mixing and matching. Over the course of her career Prada has executed some of the most unusual colour and print combinations in a way that feels fresh, relevant and surprisingly cohesive too. Her autumn/winter17 collection proved again to be a Miuccia masterclass in putting together items that would never work in theory but make serious sartorial sense when sashaying down her runway.

The show's cinematic setting was inspired by Federico Fellini’s film ‘La Città Delle Donne’(The City of Women) which also served as inspiration for the collection, and featured wooden benches, ad hoc beds and specially crafted vintage film posters that resembled a teenage girl's bedroom. Prada drew from different eras, referencing the Sixties and Seventies with corduroy trousers, baker boy hats and hand-knitted scarves in muted tones for the show's initial looks. Then came the colour, seen on outfits with Fifties-style influences which included fluted cocktail dresses in crimson red and prim angora pencil skirt and cardigan combos in pink, yellow and turquoise green which set an upbeat tone. Column dresses in rich satin with fringing and beading offered up decadent daywear options while a feathered slip dress was the Sleek and sporty parkas with panelled pockets and contrasting fur collars followed, styled over dresses and skirts. A solid offering of coats in colour-blocked wool followed, embellished with beautiful feather trims. The collection's accessories were strong as usual with embellished Mary Janes and mules channeling vintage glamour and over-the-knee leather boots ideal for winter wear. A wide variety of bags were also shown including knitted clutch bags, ostrich skin top handles, furry shearling handbags and surrealist velvet shoulder bags.

This collection provides plenty of wearable options for every woman, particularly when it comes to outerwear and accessories which will pay dividends for seasons to come.