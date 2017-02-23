MFW: The Gucci autumn/winter17 Edit

Alessandro Michele continued down his eclectic and excessively embellished path last night as he presented his first combined menswear and womenswear show for the house. His all-encompassing approach to multiple eras and a broad range of reference points shone through as a whimsical and dramatic mix of looks came down the runway. Heavy oriental details and floral motifs appeared on metallic jacquard suits and the geeky skirt and cardigan combos Michele has become known for. Forties, Eighties and Seventies references materialised into long tiered gowns, high collared gown and flowing tea dresses. Here we share our ten favourite looks from the show.