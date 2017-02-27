MFW: Dolce&Gabbana autumn/winter17

Over the last few seasons, Dolce&Gabbana's runway shows have been populated with countless celebrity offspring, bloggers, digital influencers and some of the fashion and music industry's up-and-coming stars.

This season was no different with the likes of Rafferty Law, Caroline Daur, Luka Sabbat and Sonia Ben Ammar hot footing it down the runway while singing teen sensation Austin Mahone belted out the show's soundtrack. It wasn't just the new names though, established women such as Charlotte Dellal, Helena Bordon and Anna Brostrem walked the runway too, proving that this collection offers clothing for women of all ages. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's autumn/winter show was centred around the idea of The New Renaissance, which merged Renaissance art of the 1500s and today's digital era. What resulted was a vibrant collection of prints, florals and heavy embellishment brought to life by the colourful characters that walked in the show. Classic Dolce&Gabbana silhouettes formed the core of the collection, think long-sleeved ladylike shift dresses embellished with pussy bows, boudoir style slipdresses in black and leopard print as well as coats, cardigans, blazers and jackets that were heavily embellished with sequins, stones and metallic buttons. Accessories played a large role with oversized crowns, jewel-encrusted shoes, brocade sunglasses and handbags crafted from exotic skins sent down the runway. Here, we share 10 of our favourite looks.