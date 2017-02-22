LFW: The Supreme Trends

London has taught us to marvel at the endearing capability of print, to value the timelessness of a shirtdress and to embrace the power that comes with being 21st century women. Here we look to the three supreme trends that dominated the runways at LFW and have us rushing to our favourite e-tailers for a #shoptherunway moment.

Roland Mouret autumn/winter 17

Power Players There’s no denying the undercurrent of powerful female energy that surrounded the collections during LFW. Most notable were the plethora of jackets that drew a strong association from the suited businesswomen of today. Whether it was cut as a dazzling mustard suede overcoat or piped in fur ala Victorian grandeur, this variation of workwear infused with a street style edge gave us new life.







1. Burberry | 2. Emilia Wickstead | 3. J.JS Lee | 4. Ports 1961

Shirting Issues Whether you’re stealing your spouse’s shirt or sprinting to a vintage store, we suggest you get your hands on a shirtdress - and fast! These multifunctional pieces were scattered across many runways appearing in contemporary versions infused with lace or layered beneath knitwear. The key to updating this timeless piece lies in details such as half tuxedo collars, lacing at the hips or exaggerated cuffs.







1. Burberry | 2. Simone Rocha | 3. Osman | 4. Pringle Of Scotland

Prints The joy of new prints will continue to inspire our looks. For autumn/winter17 designers showcased disengaged floral elements created a sense of lightness. Prints such as Joseph’s floral paisley in acid colour tones or Mary Katrantzou’s disjointed daisies exuded femininity with a punch.