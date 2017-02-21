LFW: A Nod To Simplicity

London street styler’s have a unique way of wrapping themselves in layers with a nonchalant elegance more often attributed to Parisians. This intrinsic style was no doubt been studied by all those who flew into the capital for London Fashion Week as the avant-garde element of street wear we usually see gave way to something a little less showy and more subdued. Accessories were the predominant speakers in a dialogue that was compromised mainly of statement outerwear; furs and volume knitwear alongside graphic prints. Here we look to our top ten favourite outfits for inspiration.