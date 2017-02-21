LFW: Best Of Burberry

The usual grandeur of the Burberry show was replaced by a sense of simplicity that spoke volumes of Britain’s current economic shift. However, we aren’t categorising Christopher Bailey’s intellectual design aesthetic as something as basic as a message on Brexit. Rather, it should be perceived as a more respectful approach to the notion of dressing in luxury clothing.

Models showcased leg of mutton sleeves and coats reminiscent of the 18th century that were artfully deconstructed and then reassembled to fuse with more contemporary pieces.

These looks came in the form of above the knee shirtdresses, handmade lace shifts and plush woollen knits, all in a subdued colour palette of cathedral grey and argent accented by pops of indigo and light prints.

In a time of uncertainty Bailey, has breathed new life into the wardrobe staples of women the world over. Here, we round up our top ten favourite looks from the show, which are both timeless and sophisticated.