Haute Couture Week: Street Style Part One

For one week, the eternally monochromatic streets of Paris are painted with the exotic flurry of fashion’s finest folk. They descend from all corners of the world to observe the highest form of dressmaking: Couture. While only a privileged few are invited to actually sit front row at these shows, some might argue that a more contemporary form of art is best observed on the backs of the attendees. Today on MOJEH.com, we look to the best from this year’s street style thus far to serve as a forecast for the months ahead.