Haute Couture S/S17: The Roundup

Haute Couture Week has always been the place to spot the most extraordinary and expensive clothes in the world. MOJEH looks back at some of the last week’s sequin-drenched, ruffle-snuffed and colour-clobbered highlights.











Chanel Couture

Pale pistachio was paired with streams of silver and sparkling embroidery. Meanwhile, slim cut power suits and flamboyant ball gowns sashayed down the runway featuring crackled icy crystals and jet-black plush velvet. It was Lily-Rose Depp, aged 17, who really hit the headlines, as Karl Lagerfeld’s candy floss-coloured bride.











Armani Privé

Burnt orange dominated Armani Privé’s 48-look runway. Unsurprisingly, Giorgio decided to embrace the Far East, with Chinese frog fasteners and floor-skimming skirts inspired by the Indian mandala. MOJEH’s not quite convinced that orange is the new black, but bittersweet apricot hues were appropriately dispersed with several stunning ebony frocks.











Alexandre Vauthier

A plethora of denim strutted down the catwalk at Alexandre Vauthier’s Haute Couture show - a bold statement that certainly bucks convention. Barely-there Daisy Dukes were worn with swaths of luxurious ruby silk and sparkling sequins. Red, white and blue smothered the runway: an embellished Eighties-inspired motif modelled by the likes of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.











Christian Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri waved goodbye to Valentino’s damsel-in-distress princesses and embraced Christian Dior’s courageous heroines. The Maison’s runway was transformed into a magnificent labyrinth, suitable for Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Sheer fabric, delicate lace, towering wedged-heels and ethereal silk gowns were hand-painted with glittering gold comets.









