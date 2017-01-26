Haute Couture S/S17: Chanel

This season at Chanel the aesthetic was decidedly feminine with structured shoulders, defined and slightly raised waists, and accentuated hips. Glamorous silhouettes were reinforced by the presence of straight or tubular lines, daringly low-cut décolletés and faux pearl jewellery transformed into anklets. Alongside the major hues of white, silver and grey, the palette - illuminated each time with metallic, sparkling and iridescent notes - blows hot and cold, moving from beige, pink, yellow, blue and pastel green through to black and navy.