Haute Couture AW17: Chanel Runway Report

A monochromatic colour palette, plush feather detailing, volumes of tweed and unmatched artisanal know-how (all brand signatures) summarised the ethos of its founder Coco Chanel, who wished to dress real women; devoid of cumbersome corsets and stuffy crinolines. While Monsieur Lagerfeld has been known to toy with this very notion by deconstructing both of the aforementioned items of clothing, one would be wise to observe the fluidity of each piece. Unlike traditional evening gowns, here ball skirts moved with the grace of single layered tunic dresses, while tweed boleros lay on shoulders with the supple grace of silk. Lagerfeld’s celebrated understanding of the brand continues to push it to new commercial heights. Here we look to memorable moments from the show.