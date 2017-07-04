Menu Menu

Haute Couture AW17: Chanel Runway Report

July 4th 2017 | Dmitri Ruwan

  • The large-scale construction of the Eiffel Tower was anything but ordinary and
  • Revisiting the rounder sleeve for AW18 Lagerfeld continues to display a strong
  • Take note leather booties with a glass sole are back
  • Proportion is key The ensemble showcased here elongates the form while
  • In a Marie Antoinette-styled silhouette the back of this dress merges both
  • Haute Couture AW17 Chanel Runway Report 5
  • Exaggerated pearl earrings replaced statement bags from Chanel this time around
  • A new take on the halter neckline was experimented with pieces that boasted the
  • Unlike bridal wear from other couturiers Chanel Couture stuck to its penchant

A monochromatic colour palette, plush feather detailing, volumes of tweed and unmatched artisanal know-how (all brand signatures) summarised the ethos of its founder Coco Chanel, who wished to dress real women; devoid of cumbersome corsets and stuffy crinolines. While Monsieur Lagerfeld has been known to toy with this very notion by deconstructing both of the aforementioned items of clothing, one would be wise to observe the fluidity of each piece. Unlike traditional evening gowns, here ball skirts moved with the grace of single layered tunic dresses, while tweed boleros lay on shoulders with the supple grace of silk. Lagerfeld’s celebrated understanding of the brand continues to push it to new commercial heights. Here we look to memorable moments from the show.

The large-scale construction of the Eiffel Tower was anything but ordinary and loomed magically above the runway models beneath it.

1 / 9
1 / 9

The large-scale construction of the Eiffel Tower was anything but ordinary and loomed magically above the runway models beneath it.

Revisiting the rounder sleeve for AW18, Lagerfeld continues to display a strong understanding of his clientele. The collection featured an elegant colour palette of grey and navy with the exception of a white wedding dress.

2 / 9
2 / 9

Revisiting the rounder sleeve for AW18, Lagerfeld continues to display a strong understanding of his clientele. The collection featured an elegant colour palette of grey and navy with the exception of a white wedding dress.

Take note; leather booties with a glass sole are back.

3 / 9
3 / 9

Take note; leather booties with a glass sole are back.

Proportion is key. The ensemble showcased here elongates the form while accentuating specific parts of the body for a slimmer appearance.

4 / 9
4 / 9

Proportion is key. The ensemble showcased here elongates the form while accentuating specific parts of the body for a slimmer appearance.

In a Marie Antoinette-styled silhouette, the back of this dress merges both femininity and sensuality with delicate ruching and draping.

5 / 9
5 / 9

In a Marie Antoinette-styled silhouette, the back of this dress merges both femininity and sensuality with delicate ruching and draping.

Haute Couture AW17: Chanel Runway Report

6 / 9
6 / 9

Haute Couture AW17: Chanel Runway Report

Exaggerated pearl earrings replaced statement bags from Chanel this time around.

7 / 9
7 / 9

Exaggerated pearl earrings replaced statement bags from Chanel this time around.

A new take on the halter neckline was experimented with pieces that boasted the added versatility of layering.

8 / 9
8 / 9

A new take on the halter neckline was experimented with pieces that boasted the added versatility of layering.

Unlike bridal wear from other couturiers, Chanel Couture stuck to its penchant for minimalism with a bridal gown devoid of embellishment.

9 / 9
9 / 9

Unlike bridal wear from other couturiers, Chanel Couture stuck to its penchant for minimalism with a bridal gown devoid of embellishment.